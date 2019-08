- An Illinois state trooper was shot Thursday night in the northwest suburbs.

It happened while officers were serving a search warrant in Wheeling around 6:30 p.m.

State police say during the warrant, someone inside the home starting shooting. Witnesses living nearby say they saw a lot of police cars going to the home and went to check what was happening when a gunshot rang out.

The officer is expected to be OK. The alleged shooter was arrested, state police said.

No further details were immediately available. We will bring you updates as the news warrants.