Illinois state workers approve contract with raises, lump-sum payment Illinois state workers approve contract with raises, lump-sum payment
Posted Jun 22 2019 04:53PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/illinois-state-workers-approve-contract-with-raises-lump-sum-payment" addthis:title="Illinois state workers approve contract with raises, lump-sum payment"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414207944.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414207944");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414207944-254822612"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414207944-254822612" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>jshyun / Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414207944" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - A union representing thousands of Illinois state workers says its members have approved a four-year contract that offers lump-sum payments and a series of raises.</p><p>AFSCME Council 31 says workers will get $625 for each of the past four years worked. There will be a 1.5% percent raise in January, followed by a 2.1% percent raise in July 2020.</p><p>The union says a pair of 3.95% raises will take effect in 2021 and 2022. Health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses will be going up. </p><p>Voting ended Friday. Council 31 executive director Roberta Lynch says workers "clearly believe this contract is fair for all." More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing woman Mary Henderson (photo provided)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CPD searching for elderly woman missing since Wednesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing from Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.</p><p>Mary Henderson, 72, was last seen Wednesday near 87th Street and Jeffery Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from police.</p><p>Henderson is described as 5-foot4, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/illinois-trying-to-attract-data-center-jobs" title="Illinois trying to attract data center jobs" data-articleId="414209171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois trying to attract data center jobs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The digital world's data must be stored somewhere. Lawmakers want to give Illinois an even chance of ensuring it's stored here.</p><p>House Republicans pushed the Legislature in its final weeks in May to add a package of business-friendly initiatives to state budget legislation now awaiting action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. </p><p>Chief among them are tax breaks for data centers, often-monstrous facilities that centralize an organization's information technology operations equipment and store, manage and disseminate data. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/indiana-man-allegedly-kills-teen-brother-over-vaping-indoors-report" title="Indiana man allegedly kills teen brother over vaping indoors: report" data-articleId="414213831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20La%20Porte%20County%20Sherriff%27s%20Office%20062219_1561239436835.jpg_7433310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20La%20Porte%20County%20Sherriff%27s%20Office%20062219_1561239436835.jpg_7433310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20La%20Porte%20County%20Sherriff%27s%20Office%20062219_1561239436835.jpg_7433310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20La%20Porte%20County%20Sherriff%27s%20Office%20062219_1561239436835.jpg_7433310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20La%20Porte%20County%20Sherriff%27s%20Office%20062219_1561239436835.jpg_7433310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="La Porte County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana man allegedly kills teen brother over vaping indoors: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - An Indiana man was charged in the death of his 15-year-old brother after he allegedly punched him in the side of his head for vaping indoors.</p><p>Tyler M. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Kayden%20died%20when%20he%20shot%20himself%20with%20his%20grandmother%27s%20gun_1561243340930.jpg_7432894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kayden&#x20;Stuber&#x20;died&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;shot&#x20;himself&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;grandmother&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;gun&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x3a;&#x20;GoFundMe&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy, 2, kills himself with grandma's Glock pistol</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-searching-for-elderly-woman-missing-since-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Missing%20woman%20Mary%20Henderson_1561241570895.jpg_7433318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;woman&#x20;Mary&#x20;Henderson&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CPD searching for elderly woman missing since Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fake-uber-driver-charged-with-kidnapping-alabama-students" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-trying-to-attract-data-center-jobs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois trying to attract data center jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-workers-approve-contract-with-raises-lump-sum-payment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois state workers approve contract with raises, lump-sum payment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 