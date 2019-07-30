< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story421603444" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421603444" data-article-version="1.0">John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421603444" data-article-version="1.0">John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421603444" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/john-dillinger-relatives-doubt-body-in-grave-is-the-gangster" data-title="John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/john-dillinger-relatives-doubt-body-in-grave-is-the-gangster" addthis:title="John Dillinger relatives doubt body in grave is the gangster"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421603444.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421603444");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421603444-421119183"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Dillinger (GETTY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>John Dillinger (GETTY)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421603444-421119183" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-john-dillinger_1564508639986_7559933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Dillinger (GETTY)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>John Dillinger (GETTY)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The agency said in a statement that "a wealth of information supports Dillinger's demise" including fingerprint matches.</p><p>But in affidavits released by the Indiana State Department of Health, two relatives of the famed criminal say they're seeking to have "a body purported to be John H. Dillinger" exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery for a forensic analysis and possible DNA testing.</p><p>The planned exhumation will be part of a documentary on Dillinger for The History Channel, a spokesman for A&E Networks confirmed earlier this week.</p><p>Mike Thompson and Carol Thompson Griffith, who say Dillinger was their uncle, wrote in affidavits supporting an exhumation and reburial permit the state agency approved in July that they have received "evidence that demonstrates that the individual who was shot and killed at the Biograph Theater in Chicago on July 22, 1934 may not in fact have been my uncle, John H. Dillinger."</p><p>In their affidavits, both say that "evidence" includes that the eye color of the man killed outside that theater didn't match Dillinger's eye color, his ears were shaped differently, the fingerprints weren't a match and that he had a heart condition. The document doesn't elaborate on why the heart condition supports their theory that the man wasn't Dillinger.</p><p>But both say they want the body exhumed and subjected to a forensic analysis and possibly DNA testing "in order to make a positive identification."</p><p>"It is my belief and opinion that it is critical to learn whether Dillinger lived beyond his reported date of death of July 22, 1934. If he was not killed on that date, I am interested in discovering what happened to him, where he lived, whether he had children, and whether any such children or grandchildren are living today," both say in the documents.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV in Chicago first reported on the affidavits supporting the exhumation permit.</p><p>A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Thursday that he only learned this week about the relatives' affidavits and their belief that Dillinger might not be buried in the grave.</p><p>He said he can't comment on the planned documentary or what the film's focus will be because the project hasn't gone into production yet.</p><p>"It's really early in the process," Silberman said. "In documentaries, it's not like there's a script, so it's hard to say at this point."</p><p>He said no date has been scheduled for the exhumation and approvals are still needed from other government entities. Silberman said he did not know if Dillinger's relatives would be paid by the network as part of the documentary.</p><p>The FBI took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday insisting that its agents had in fact shot and killed Dillinger "as he reached for a pistol from his trouser pocket" outside the theater.</p><p>The FBI said Dillinger was pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The agency also said that it's a "common myth" that "a stand-in" and not Dillinger was the man killed, saying that such claims "have been advanced with only circumstantial evidence."</p><p>Another Dillinger relative said he considers the planned exhumation to be disrespectful. Great-nephew Jeff Scalf tells WTHR-TV that he's certain the late gangster is buried in the concrete-encased grave that's marked with his name at the cemetery.</p><p>"I don't believe in desecrating the dead. I think it's been 85 years. It doesn't matter," Scalf told the Indianapolis station.</p><p>"Unless somebody was successful in robbing the grave, that's John. I know that that's John," added Scalf, who's a cousin of Mike Thompson, one of the relatives who sought the state permit.</p><p>The Indianapolis-born Dillinger, who was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the 2009 movie "Public Enemies," was one of America's most notorious criminals. The FBI says Dillinger's gang killed 10 people as they pulled off a bloody string of bank robberies across the Midwest in the 1930s.</p><p>Dillinger was considered a folk hero by some during the Great Depression, when banks foreclosed on homes and farms amid the economic crisis, said Susan Sutton, a historian with the Indiana Historical Society.</p><p>Dillinger was awaiting trial in the slaying of an East Chicago police officer when he escaped from jail in Crown Point, Indiana, in March 1934 with a gun carved out of wood. While on the run, he underwent plastic surgery to alter his face and was said to have tried to remove his fingerprints with acid.</p><p>Months later, Dillinger was fatally shot outside Chicago's Biograph Theater after he was betrayed by a woman who became known in newspapers as the "Lady in Red."</p><p>Dillinger's family feared that vandals might dig up his body, Sutton said, citing a 2013 book the historical society published about the Indianapolis cemetery's history, "Crown Hill: History, Spirit, and Sanctuary." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing girl, 17, last seen Monday in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Englewood on the South Side.</p><p>Brianna “Bri” Martin was last seen Monday near the 7300 block of South Loomis Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the Woodson Regional Library in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street.</p><p>Martin is described as 5-feet-2, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and having a medium-brown complexion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-in-chicago-officer-s-fatal-shooting-representing-himself" title="Man charged in Chicago officer's fatal shooting representing himself" data-articleId="421695561" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/jovan%20battle%20-%20john%20rivera_1564698041032.jpg_7566640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in Chicago officer's fatal shooting representing himself</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer has rejected a court-appointed attorney and is defending himself.</p><p>Jovan Battle on Thursday sparred with a Cook County judge and prosecutors over what evidence can be introduced at his trial for the March 25 fatal shooting of Officer John Rivera .</p><p>Prosecutors allege Battle pointed out Rivera as one of several men who fought with Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington , who are also charged with murder. Prosecutors say Rivera, who was out with friends, had nothing to do with the fight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/girl-13-missing-from-chicago-1" title="Girl, 13, missing from Chicago" data-articleId="421685485" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Terriyonia-Hood-_1564695164137_7566620_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 13, missing from Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.</p><p>Terriyonia Hood was last seen Wednesday and is known to frequent the 6100 block of South Kimbark Avenue and the 6800 block of South Clyde Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Hood is described by police as being 5-feet-3, 95 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a medium brown complexion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/raccoon_1564693897918_7566400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Newton firefighters rescued an adorable raccoon who got its head stuck in a sewer grate. (Photo by Newton Fire Department)" title="raccoon-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/woman-allegedly-stole-beloved-dog-from-dying-man-who-was-having-seizure-in-parking-lot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/WOMAN%20ALLEGEDLY%20STEALS%20DOG%20THUMB_1564687596163.jpg_7566352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Colorado woman allegedly stole a dog from a dying man who was in the throes of a seizure in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. She was arrested later for auto theft after the dog was found, police said. (Courtesy: Longmont Police Department)" title="WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STEALS DOG THUMB_1564687596163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman allegedly stole beloved dog from dying man who was having seizure in parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns" > <h3>FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/health/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns" data-title="FDA warns pig ear pet treats may be contaminated" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/health/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns" addthis:title="FDA warns pig ear pet treats may be contaminated" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-threatens-10-tariffs-on-300-billion-worth-of-products-from-china-stocks-plummet-on-news" > <h3>Trump says he'll impose new 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of products from China in September</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/trump-threatens-10-tariffs-on-300-billion-worth-of-products-from-china-stocks-plummet-on-news" data-title="Trump says he'll impose new 10% tariff on China" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/trump-threatens-10-tariffs-on-300-billion-worth-of-products-from-china-stocks-plummet-on-news" addthis:title="Trump says he'll impose new 10% tariff on China" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 