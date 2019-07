- A Cook County Judge denied the defense's request Wednesday to present the Jussie Smollett case before a new judge.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin refused to hear a motion by Smollett's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos, that called for the reconsideration of his decision which they called a "travesty of justice."

Smollett was accused of lying to police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.

Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the investigation before Smollett was charged, citing conversations she had with a Smollett family member.

Prosecutors abruptly dropped 16 felony counts against the "Empire" actor in March

In his May 1st ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx's February recusal, but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor to take over the case. He said she had no right to hand it off to someone from her office, which he said amounted to naming her own special prosecutor.

