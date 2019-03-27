< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/judge-upholds-decision-to-appoint-special-prosecutor-in-jussie-smollett-case" data-title="Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/judge-upholds-decision-to-appoint-special-prosecutor-in-jussie-smollett-case" addthis:title="Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421303643.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421303643");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421303643-397354190"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: GETTY</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421303643-397354190" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Jul 31 2019 09:50AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 11:38AM CDT <div id="relatedHeadlines-421303643" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS)</strong> - A Cook County Judge denied the defense's request Wednesday to present the Jussie Smollett case before a new judge.</p> <p>Cook County Judge Michael Toomin refused to hear a <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/smollett-attorneys-file-motion-to-reconsider-appointment-of-special-prosecutor"><strong>motion</strong></a> by Smollett's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos, that called for the reconsideration of his decision which they called a "travesty of justice."</p> <p>Smollett was <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/jussie-smollett-indicted-on-16-felony-counts-stemming-from-reported-attack-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>accused of lying to police</strong></a> by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.</p> <p>Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the investigation before Smollett was charged, citing conversations she had with a Smollett family member.</p> <p>Prosecutors abruptly <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/jussie-smollett-makes-emergency-court-appearance-" target="_blank">dropped 16 felony counts</a></strong> against the "Empire" actor in March</p> <p>In his May 1st ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx's <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/cook-county-state-s-attorney-kim-foxx-recuses-herself-from-smollett-case" target="_blank"><strong>February recusal</strong></a>, but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor to take over the case. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman reported missing from Grand Crossing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 31-year-old woman was reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p><p>Brandi Brown was last seen July 26 in the area near the 7800 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago police.</p><p>She frequently visits the area near the 7200 block of South Rockwell in Marquette Park and Gary, Indiana, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/illinois-city-pushing-to-demolish-home-where-aj-freund-was-killed" title="Illinois city pushing to demolish home where A.J. Freund was killed" data-articleId="421307119" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois city pushing to demolish home where A.J. Freund was killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A northern Illinois community is pushing to demolish the house where the parents who are charged in the slaying of their 5-year-old son allegedly beat the boy to death.</p><p>Crystal Lake's special counsel says the community filed a complaint after inspectors found rodent infestation, mold and other code violations, and determined the house where Andrew "AJ" Freund lived when he was killed in April was uninhabitable. </p><p>Attorney David Pardys says the parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham, were served with the complaint at the McHenry County Jail where they're being held on first-degree murder charges. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/-endangered-man-reported-missing-after-attending-therapy-in-west-town" title="'Endangered' man reported missing after attending therapy in West Town" data-articleId="421298817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/missing%20_OP_39_CP__1564582393174.jpg_7562615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/missing%20_OP_39_CP__1564582393174.jpg_7562615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/missing%20_OP_39_CP__1564582393174.jpg_7562615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/missing%20_OP_39_CP__1564582393174.jpg_7562615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/missing%20_OP_39_CP__1564582393174.jpg_7562615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teodulfo Hernandez | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Endangered' man reported missing after attending therapy in West Town</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A schizophrenic man has been reported missing after attending therapy at a West Town hospital.</p><p>Teodulfo Hernandez, 65, was last seen July 20 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in the 2200 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Hernandez, who is from the 1500 block of North Kedvale, did not meet his prearranged transportation home, and has not been heard from since, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-steals-car-crashes-into-jackson-blue-line-entrance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_7561969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_steals_car__crashes_into_Jackson_Blu_0_20190731111022"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man steals car, crashes into Jackson Blue Line entrance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/richard-boykin-may-run-against-kim-foxx"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/kim%20foxx%20richard%20boykin_1564541176243.jpg_7561424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kim foxx richard boykin_1564541176243.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Richard Boykin may run against Kim Foxx: 'she's been a total failure'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/family-demands-answers-6-years-after-brothers-found-murdered-in-evanston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/evanston%20cigar%20shop%20murders_1564539908552.jpg_7561260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="evanston cigar shop murders_1564539908552.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands answers 6 years after brothers found murdered in Evanston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/reward-doubles-to-12k-in-murders-of-2-anti-violence-volunteers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/50B5F76B0B88433DAABA5CB569F1A8C8_1564539209808_7561251_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chantelle grant murdered mothers MASK"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reward doubles to $12K in murders of 2 anti-violence volunteers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/fire-at-exxon-facility-in-baytown-no-shelter-in-place" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews&#x20;battling&#x20;fire&#x20;at&#x20;ExxonMobil&#x20;Baytown&#x20;plant&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/get-free-guacamole-at-chipotle-for-national-avocado-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-476810321_1564590563777_7562598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get free guacamole at Chipotle for National Avocado Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-seek-woman-who-urinated-on-potatoes-in-pa-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;seeking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;they&#x20;say&#x20;urinated&#x20;on&#x20;potatoes&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Walmart&#x20;in&#x20;western&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-upholds-decision-to-appoint-special-prosecutor-in-jussie-smollett-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20jussie%20smollett_1553738799046.jpg_6953471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge denies defense's request for another judge to handle Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-city-pushing-to-demolish-home-where-aj-freund-was-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/12_1556761600046_7209591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois city pushing to demolish home where A.J. Freund was killed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0578_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_TWO_BASE' href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER 