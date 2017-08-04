< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story407782857" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407782857" data-article-version="1.0">Kids ride free on Metra between Memorial Day and Labor Day</h1>
</header> Kids ride free on Metra between Memorial Day and Labor Day data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Chris Phan/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Chris Phan/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407782857-272039493" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Chris Phan/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Chris Phan/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> Posted May 19 2019 10:24AM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 10:37AM CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Metra says kids may ride for free this summer when accompanied by a parent.

Suburban Chicago's commuter rail agency says up to three children age 11 and under will be able to ride for free with an adult from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Metra CEO Jim Derwinski says traveling on Metra is "a great opportunity to spend time together as a family without having to worry about traffic and parking."

Metra is offering early "getaway trains" out of Chicago on May 24 to start the holiday weekend. The agency's $10 weekend pass will be good on Memorial Day as well as on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor and SouthWest Service lines on Memorial Day. Man tried to lure girl into car in Chicago, police say
Fox Lake man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home
Pritzker considering bill to halt immigrant detention center All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man tried to lure girl into car in Chicago, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for the man who tried to lure a girl into his pickup truck Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.</p><p>About 7:40 p.m., the man followed the girl in his car to the 7000 bock of South Normal Boulevard, Chicago police said. He blocked her path with his car, blew the horn and gestured for her to come towards him.</p><p>The man is described as between 45 and 50 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a maroon pickup truck with drywall mix, tools and a ladder in the bed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/pritzker-considering-bill-to-halt-immigrant-detention-center-1" title="Pritzker considering bill to halt immigrant detention center" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/23/governor%20jb%20pritzker_1556074508224.jpg_7149109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/23/governor%20jb%20pritzker_1556074508224.jpg_7149109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/23/governor%20jb%20pritzker_1556074508224.jpg_7149109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/23/governor%20jb%20pritzker_1556074508224.jpg_7149109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/23/governor%20jb%20pritzker_1556074508224.jpg_7149109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pritzker considering bill to halt immigrant detention center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. J.B. Pritzker is to consider a measure the state Legislature has approved that would ban privatized immigration detention centers in Illinois.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reports the state Senate last week approved the measure, which the Illinois House passed in April . The legislation is in response to a vote by community leaders that approved a plan for a privately run immigration detention center in the village of Dwight, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.</p><p>Pritzker representatives didn't say if he planned to sign or veto the bill. Pritzker's office says he believes Illinois "should be a welcoming state for immigrants" and that he would review the legislation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/fox-lake-man-crashes-vehicle-into-spring-grove-home" title="Fox Lake man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Franz-300x225_1558285951816_7288713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Franz-300x225_1558285951816_7288713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Franz-300x225_1558285951816_7288713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Franz-300x225_1558285951816_7288713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Franz-300x225_1558285951816_7288713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Talon C. Franz&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox Lake man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SPRING GROVE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A man is accused of crashing his car into a home and leaving the scene in north suburban Spring Grove.</p><p>Talon C. 