Lead levels force halt in Chicago water meter installation Posted Jul 10 2019 07:01AM CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago has temporarily halted the installation of water meters after tests showed elevated lead levels after work was done.

Despite the action, Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted Tuesday the city's drinking water is safe.

Officials say of the 510 homes being tested by the city, 36 homes show lead levels higher than the 15-parts-per-billion guideline set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. There are 135,000 buildings and 179,000 residences with water meters.</p><p>Lightfoot says it isn't known what the issues are with the meters. An EPA study of Chicago homes in 2013 found disruptions to water lines can cause increased lead levels. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with murder in NW Indiana stabbing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal June stabbing of Lee Nedreau Jr. in Northwest Indiana.</p><p>Daniel Ray Allison, 32, of Black Oak, was charged with the crime, the Lake County sheriff's office said.</p><p>On June 30, Allison allegedly stabbed Nedreau Jr. to death at a residence in the 1300 block of East Elm Street in Griffith, Indiana, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/5-arrested-in-crystal-lake-after-vehicle-is-stolen-from-wisconsin" title="5 arrested in Crystal Lake after vehicle is stolen from Wisconsin" data-articleId="417232157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/pjimage-1024x576_1562764146354_7498190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/pjimage-1024x576_1562764146354_7498190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/pjimage-1024x576_1562764146354_7498190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/pjimage-1024x576_1562764146354_7498190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/pjimage-1024x576_1562764146354_7498190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zishawn Hunt, Amil Little, Izerion Cooper and Maurice Dixon (clockwise from left) | McHenry County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 arrested in Crystal Lake after vehicle is stolen from Wisconsin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five people were arrested Monday in Crystal Lake after allegedly fleeing from police in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Wisconsin.</p><p>Zishawn Hunt, 19, was charged with felony possession of a stolen automobile and aggravated fleeing and eluding, in addition to a litany of misdemeanors, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.</p><p>Amil Little, Izerion Cooper and Maurice Dixon, also 19, were charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, as was a 15-year-old boy who was with them, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-charged-in-south-loop-hit-and-run-with-stolen-vehicle-1-suspect-still-at-large" title="4 charged in South Loop hit-and-run with stolen vehicle, 1 suspect still at large" data-articleId="417229593" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 charged in South Loop hit-and-run with stolen vehicle, 1 suspect still at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four men and one teenage boy are facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle Tuesday in the South Loop.</p><p>Martin Perez, 21, Jorge Perez, 19, and Javier Ramirez, 28, have been charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with the same.</p><p>About 11:55 p.m., a black Pontiac sedan was seen speeding southbound in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue when it rear-ended a grey Infiniti sedan that was driving the same direction, police said. 