Little girl who met Drake gets second birthday wish: a new heart
CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The young girl who got to meet rapper Drake last week while waiting in a Chicago hospital for a new heart is celebrating again.
Sofia Sanchez found out Sunday she was indeed getting a new heart.
“I’m getting a heart, mom!” Sofia said when she found out the great news. “oh my god!”
The 11-year-old received the heart transplant Monday afternoon.
Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and had been on the waiting list for eight weeks. She was visited by Drake after she recorded a video of herself doing the "In My Feelings” challenge.
Sofia is now recovering from the nine-hour surgery. Her family hopes to have her home by Thanksgiving.