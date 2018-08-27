Little girl who met Drake gets second birthday wish: a new heart

Related Headlines Drake visits 11-year-old at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The young girl who got to meet rapper Drake last week while waiting in a Chicago hospital for a new heart is celebrating again.

Sofia Sanchez found out Sunday she was indeed getting a new heart.

“I’m getting a heart, mom!” Sofia said when she found out the great news. “oh my god!”

The 11-year-old received the heart transplant Monday afternoon.

Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and had been on the waiting list for eight weeks. She was visited by Drake after she recorded a video of herself doing the "In My Feelings” challenge.

Sofia is now recovering from the nine-hour surgery. Her family hopes to have her home by Thanksgiving.