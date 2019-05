- All local lanes are blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway after 11 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes near 43rd Street.

The initial crash happened about 1:55 a.m. and involved four semi-trucks and three cars, according to Illinois State Police. The pileup caused several more crashes in the area, bringing the total amount of vehicles involved to 11, including six semi-trucks.

Three people in total were treated for minor injuries, state police said.

State police expect the local lanes to be closed for at least 30 more minutes. All express lanes are still open.