The city of Chicago has started closing streets around Grant Park in preparation for the four-day Lollapalooza music festival.

Major closures around Grand Park begin Monday, July 29 and last one week until Aug. 9, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The fest, which runs from Aug. 1-4, has headliners including The Strokes, the Chainsmokers, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, J Blavin, Ariana Grande and Flume.

Street closures began Monday on Balbo Drive and Jackson between Columbus Drive and Lake Shore Drive. Those closures last until Friday, Aug. 9.

Upcoming street closures include:

Monday, July 29 through Monday, Aug. 5:

Balbo from Michigan to Columbus

Jackson from Michigan to Columbus

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt

Columbus northbound (2 center lanes) from 13th Street to Roosevelt

Ida B Wells from Michigan to Columbus

Tuesday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 5 morning:

Monroe eastbound from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive

Thursday, Aug. 1 morning through Sunday, Aug. 4:

Monroe westbound from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive

Last year's festival drew crowds of more than 105,000 people to the park on each of its four days, during which 12 people were arrested and 160 were hospitalized.