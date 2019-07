- Emergency crews searched the water Tuesday after an empty boat was found over the Fox River Dam in west suburban St. Charles, but no victims were found.

Authorities were called just before 2 a.m. for reports of a boat that went over the dam just north of Main Street in St. Charles, according to a statement from the St. Charles Fire Department.

Rescue crews arrived to find a boat trapped in the boil over the dam, but saw no signs of a victim in the water, officials said. No people were found inside the boat or in the river.

The case is currently being treated as a boat that came loose from its moorings, the fire department said.

The boat was taken to the Mount Saint Mary Park canoe launch to remove it from the river, authorities said. St. Charles police are using the boat’s registration information to try to locate the owner.