An alleged drug dealer has been charged with a man’s drug overdose death last month in west suburban St. Charles.
Jose Charles, 25, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide for the death of Trevor Brubaker, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.
“Through enforcement initiatives targeting those who choose to traffic drugs in our community, along with medically assisted treatment and addiction counseling in the Kane County jail, we are aggressively setting the pace for how public safety combats this deadly epidemic in our community,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in a statement.