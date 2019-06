An Illinois cancer patient has been sentenced to prison for ordering 42 pounds of THC-infused chocolates that he claims he purchased to self-medicate.

Thomas Franzen, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis in exchange for a 4-year prison sentence, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said in a news release on Thursday that Franzen "sought to sell" the chocolate, but Franzen's defense attorney said he was using them to relieve himself from stage 4 cancer symptoms, like nausea.