- Video posted to Twitter appears to show a group of people storming Lollapalooza and jumping over gates to get into the music festival illegally.

Out of the large group, only one teenager with a prosthetic leg was stopped by police.

The following is a statement from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC):

"Just after 2 p.m. today, approximately 50 people attempted to breach an exterior perimeter fence at Michigan Ave. and Balbo Drive. Both CPD and festival security responded immediately to the situation and resolved it within moments. As a result no one was able to gain entry to the festival.

We work closely with the organizers and event security to ensure the highest standards for perimeter security are in place at the festival. As part of our robust security plan, we have multiple layers of fences in place to prevent authorized entry into the festival.

The fences are secured and no one was injured.

We have adjusted our resources to reinforce the security along the outer perimeter, and CPD and the event security have also added additional bike teams."

Video provided by Jeremy Cohen