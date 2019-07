A 19-year-old man has been reported missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Abdullah Adeeb, 19, was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of North California Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Adeeb is described by police as being 6-feet-1, 145 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing sandals, a grey nike short sleeved shirt with a black swoosh symbol and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.