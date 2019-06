- Chicago Police are asking for help to locate a man who went missing last Thursday from Washington Heights on the South Side.

Ryshaun Williams, 19, was last seen in the 8700 block of South Morgan Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 6 inches and 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said.

He suffers from schizophrenia and may need medication. His nickname is Lil-Face, police said.

Williams frequents the areas of the 10200 block of South Wallace Avenue and the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.