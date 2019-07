- Chicago police are looking for a man who went missing last week from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Mitchell Marin-Vazquez, 23, was last seen June in the 3100 block of West 53rd Street, police said.

Police described Marin-Vazquez as a 5-foot-9, 135-pound man with brown eyes, blue hair and a light brown complexion.

He wears a watch and has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm, as well as a tattoo that reads “el tiempo no se detiene,” police said.

Anyone with information about Marin-Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.