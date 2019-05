- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man who went missing Sunday from Austin on the West Side.

John Lindquist was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Midway Park, Chicago police said. He is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound man with hazel eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

Lindquist may be suffering from mental health issues, police said. No clothing description for him was available.

Anyone with information about Lindquist should contact 312-744-8266.