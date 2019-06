- The Oak Park Police Department is asking for help locating a man who went missing Monday from the west suburb.

Franklin Jones, 30, was last seen about 8:15 p.m. leaving his home in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park, according to a missing persons report from Oak Park police.

Jones, who has medical and cognitive issues that place him at risk, is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. Went he went missing he was wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, dark framed glasses, a dark colored jacket, a blue checkered shirt, shorts, black socks and black sandals.

He is known to spend time at 7/11 and Walmart stores, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.