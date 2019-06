Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who went missing last month from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Ruben Rosas was last seen May 21 in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said, and may be in need of medical attention.

Rosas was described as a 6-foot-1, 150-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion, police said. Police did not provide a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing, but said he has various tattoos including a cross on his chest and two that read “MR” and “RIP Thomas.”

Anyone with information about Rosas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.