Man, 37, found dead in Englewood was killed in assault

- A 37-year-old man found dead Sunday night in Englewood was killed in an assault, according to officials.

Craig Amacker was found dead by officers about 8:10 p.m. inside a building in the 6600 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived on the block.

An autopsy Monday found Amacker died of multiple injuries he suffered in an assault, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were investigating and no one was in custody as of Monday evening.