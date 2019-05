- A man has been reported missing from Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Brian Owens, 44, was last seen Friday in the 6300 block of West 56th Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing a red shirt and tan slacks.

Owens often visits the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Lawndale, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.