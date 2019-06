A 60-year-old man has been reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Jimmie Williams was last seen on June 7 in the 7400 block of Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt gray jogging pants and white and blue shoes, police said. He is known to visit Douglas Park on the Southwest Side.

Williams is 5-foot-8 and about 300 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.