- A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Bruce Burks was last seen Thursday on a southbound Red Line train at the 79th Street station, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds and considered endangered because he has dementia, police said. He is bald and has a medium complexion.

Burks was last seen wearing a black White Sox hat, a black shirt with white and green stripes, light colored blue jeans and white high top gym shoes, police said. He was also carrying a gray jacket.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-3274.