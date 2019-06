A 66-year-old man has been reported missing from Bronzeville.

Lorenzo Harrell was last seen June 14 in the 4200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police. He mentioned to family and friends that he had plans to attend the Chicago Blues Festival.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown eyes. It's not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.