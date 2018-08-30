Man, 77, reported missing from Ashburn

- A 77-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

John Owens was last seen Tuesday before he went missing from the 8200 block of South Spaulding, according to an alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-10, 176-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair, a medium complexion and a mustache.

Owens was believed to be driving a beige and white 2004 Lincoln Town Car with Illinois license plates V102826, police said. the Lincoln has a cracked tail light and a handicap placard on the rearview mirror.

Owens, who may be in need of medical help, was last seen wearing a straw hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.