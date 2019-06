- An 83-year-old man has been reported missing from the Fulton River District in West Town.

Anthony Grosch, who has dementia, was last seen Friday in the 300 block of North Des Plaines Street, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a black shirt, pants and jeans, hearing aides and silver-framed eye glasses, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.