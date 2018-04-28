Silver Alert issued for missing northern Indiana man

UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - An 84-year-old man has been missing since Thursday from northern Indiana.

Richard Lubelski was last seen in the Mishawaka area, according to a missing person alert from Mishawaka Police Department.

Lubelski was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 150-pound white man with hazel eyes, police said. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at (574) 258-1678.