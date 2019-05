A man died Saturday, five days after he shot himself in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Jose Hernandez, 22, was riding in a car at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Pulaski Road when he accidentally shot himself in the right side of the groin, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at 3:46 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Sunday found he died from complications from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.