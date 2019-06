A St. Charles man was arrested Friday after he allegedly broke into a person’s home and sexually assaulted them in the west suburb.

Jason Carter, 42, was charged with felony counts of home invasion and sexual assault, St. Charles police said.

Officers found Carter outside the victim’s home about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Illinois Street, police said. He was identified by the victim, who was sleeping on the couch when Carter committed the assault, and taken into custody.

Police said they believe this was an “isolated incident involving an acquaintance.”

Carter’s bail was set at $100,000 and he is next due in court June 28, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.