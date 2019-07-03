< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man carried woman to truck in suburban kidnapping attempt, police say data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sofiane Mansouri | Orland Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Sofiane Mansouri | Orland Park police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416141631-416141605" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sofiane Mansouri | Orland Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Sofiane Mansouri | Orland Park police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted Jul 03 2019 03:28PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 03:29PM CDT (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man has been charged with picking a woman up and carrying her to the back of a truck in a kidnapping attempt Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park.</p> <p>Sofiane Mansouri, 34, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping, according to Orland Park police.</p> <p>The woman was walking east in the 11400 block of 143rd Street early Sunday morning when Mansouri pulled up in a white box truck, according to Orland Park police.</p> <p>Mansouri asked if she was all right and she told him she was fine, police said. He then drove past the woman, parked the truck on the side of the road and walked toward her, claiming he could help her.</p> <p>The woman told Mansouri she didn’t need help and Mansouri grabbed her and carried her to the back of the truck, police said. She was able to keep him from opening the truck door and eventually broke free and called police.</p> <p>Investigators were able to identify the truck and took Mansouri into custody on Tuesday, police said.</p> <p>Mansouri, who lives in Bridgeport, appeared in court Wednesday before Judge John Mahoney, who set his bail at $500,000, according to police and Cook County court records. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead near Chicago railroad tracks was strangled, medical examiner says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was strangled and left for dead Tuesday near railroad tracks in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p><p>A train conductor spotted the 44-year-old man lying unresponsive near the tracks and called authorities, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Officers responded about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Kolmar Avenue and found the body of Roberto Fonseca Xavier Jr. dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/judge-denies-sentencing-delay-in-chinese-scholar-case-1" title="Judge denies sentencing delay in Chinese scholar case" data-articleId="416139364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying Zhang" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge denies sentencing delay in Chinese scholar case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 03:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has denied a request to delay sentencing for a former University of Illinois student convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a visiting Chinese scholar.</p><p>The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports U.S. District Judge James Shadid issued the ruling Wednesday.</p><p>Jurors last week convicted Brendt Christensen in the 2017 killing of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. His sentencing begins Monday. Jurors will decide if he'll receive life in prison or the death penalty.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/member-of-lightfoot-s-security-detail-charged-with-domestic-violence" title="Cop on Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery" data-articleId="416119364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1_1562034004296_7462921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cop on Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail has been charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.</p><p>The 17-year veteran officer, Marni Washington, turned herself in about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to Chicago police. The alleged incident happened on June 27.</p><p>During an argument, a 53-year-old woman attempted to leave a residence when Washington, 50, allegedly pinned the woman with her arm against a wall and threatened her verbally, police said. More Local Stories

Man found dead near Chicago railroad tracks was strangled, medical examiner says
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:11PM CDT
A man was strangled and left for dead Tuesday near railroad tracks in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
A train conductor spotted the 44-year-old man lying unresponsive near the tracks and called authorities, according to Chicago police.
Officers responded about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Kolmar Avenue and found the body of Roberto Fonseca Xavier Jr. dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Judge denies sentencing delay in Chinese scholar case
Posted Jul 03 2019 03:21PM CDT
A judge has denied a request to delay sentencing for a former University of Illinois student convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a visiting Chinese scholar.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports U.S. District Judge James Shadid issued the ruling Wednesday.
Jurors last week convicted Brendt Christensen in the 2017 killing of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. His sentencing begins Monday. Jurors will decide if he'll receive life in prison or the death penalty.

Cop on Lightfoot's security team charged with domestic battery
Posted Jul 03 2019 01:19PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 02:59PM CDT
A Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail has been charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
The 17-year veteran officer, Marni Washington, turned herself in about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to Chicago police. The alleged incident happened on June 27.
During an argument, a 53-year-old woman attempted to leave a residence when Washington, 50, allegedly pinned the woman with her arm against a wall and threatened her verbally, police said. She also removed personal property from the woman and ripped her clothing, police said. (Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="1036181146_1562191598137-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Recruiting manager emails ‘me love you long time' to Asian American female job candidate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-park-service-reportedly-diverting-25-million-from-budget-to-pay-for-trumps-july-4-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Members of the U.S. Army finish parking an M1 Abrams tank in front of the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="4th of july_1562187895378.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Park Service reportedly diverting $2.5 million from budget to pay for Trump's July 4 event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/poll-less-than-half-of-us-adults-feel-extremely-proud-to-be-americans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A fan with a face painted Red, White and Blue holds up the stars and stripes during the CONCACAF GOLD CUP Quarterfinal match of USA v Curacao at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="American Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poll: Less than half of US adults feel ‘extremely proud' to be Americans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-infected-with-flesh-eating-bacteria-after-trip-to-maryland-beach-mother-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Vibrio%20magnified%20and%20Ocean%20City%20GETTY_1562181682597.jpg_7472927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A grouping of Vibrio vulnificus bacteria is shown in a magnified image, alongside beachgoers enjoying the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="Vibrio magnified and Ocean City GETTY_1562181682597.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy infected with flesh-eating bacteria after trip to Maryland beach, mother says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/recruiting-manager-emails-me-love-you-long-time-to-asian-american-female-job-candidate" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/OFFICE%20THUMB_1562191598137.jpg_7473631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/OFFICE%20THUMB_1562191598137.jpg_7473631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/OFFICE%20THUMB_1562191598137.jpg_7473631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/OFFICE%20THUMB_1562191598137.jpg_7473631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/OFFICE%20THUMB_1562191598137.jpg_7473631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;person&#x20;typing&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;a&#x20;computer&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;business&#x20;meeting&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Andia&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Recruiting manager emails ‘me love you long time' to Asian American female job candidate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-park-service-reportedly-diverting-25-million-from-budget-to-pay-for-trumps-july-4-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/4th%20of%20july_1562187895378.png_7472982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;finish&#x20;parking&#x20;an&#x20;M1&#x20;Abrams&#x20;tank&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Memorial&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Park Service reportedly diverting $2.5 million from budget to pay for Trump's July 4 event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-found-dead-near-chicago-railroad-tracks-was-strangled-medical-examiner-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found dead near Chicago railroad tracks was strangled, medical examiner says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/poll-less-than-half-of-us-adults-feel-extremely-proud-to-be-americans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/American%20Pride_Banner_Getty_1562186239779.jpg_7472959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;fan&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;face&#x20;painted&#x20;Red&#x2c;&#x20;White&#x20;and&#x20;Blue&#x20;holds&#x20;up&#x20;the&#x20;stars&#x20;and&#x20;stripes&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;CONCACAF&#x20;GOLD&#x20;CUP&#x20;Quarterfinal&#x20;match&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;v&#x20;Curacao&#x20;at&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Financial&#x20;Field&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Philadelphia&#x2c;&#x20;PA&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ira&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Black&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Poll: Less than half of US adults feel ‘extremely proud' to be Americans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-carried-woman-to-truck-in-suburban-kidnapping-attempt-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/03/1111_1562185692291_7472950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sofiane&#x20;Mansouri&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Orland&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man carried 