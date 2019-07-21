< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man charged after shooting guns, leaving weapons in house with children addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/man-charged-after-shooting-guns-leaving-weapons-in-house-with-children" addthis:title="Man charged after shooting guns, leaving weapons in house with children"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419435077.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419435077");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419435077-419447384"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Lovera | Niles police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nelson Lovera | Niles police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419435077-419447384" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/21/nelson-lovera_1563738734589_7538044_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Lovera | Niles police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nelson Lovera | Niles police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa Posted Jul 21 2019 12:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 02:52PM CDT (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="2N57iz">Police searched a Niles man’s home Thursday after he allegedly shot a gun in his backyard, finding several weapons in reach of his two young children.</p> <p id="7X2LTY">Nelson Lovera, 44, was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and child endangerment, according to Niles police.</p> <p id="DQmZsf">About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lovera and his friends were shooting off fireworks in his backyard in the 7200 block of Conrad Avenue when the sound of fireworks turned to those of gunshots, Niles police said. The next morning, his neighbor in the 7200 block of Crain Street found bullet holes in their basement window and wall and called the police.</p> <p id="EFADcv">Officers arriving to the scene found a total of 16 bullet holes in the fence, shed and garage between Lovera’s home and his neighbor’s, police said. Lovera was detained and taken to the Niles police station with his 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who left the station with their mother after an interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center.</p> <p id="Mp1lf0">Later that evening, officers returned to Lovera’s home with a warrant and conducted a search, police said. They found a loaded revolver, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, as well as various kinds of ammunition.</p> <p id="WxLaDr">None of the guns were secured by a gun lock and no gun locks were found anywhere on the premises, police said.</p> <p id="mm2oBg">Lovera refused to provide a statement and was subsequently charged, police said. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois police department tells criminals to stay inside during heat wave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Criminal activity has been officially canceled in one suburban Chicago town due to the extreme heat that's cooking most of the country.</p><p>“It is just too hot to be outside committing crimes,” the Park Forest Police Department said on Facebook Friday. “We’re asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans, and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors.”</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/thousands-visit-illinois-governor-mansion-after-renovations-1" title="Thousands visit Illinois governor mansion after renovations" data-articleId="419440301" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine Johnson / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands visit Illinois governor mansion after renovations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people have visited the Illinois governor's mansion since it reopened after major renovations that cost $15 million.</p><p>The governor's office said more than 29,000 people have toured the mansion since it opened to the public last year, the State Journal-Register reported. More than 90% of the visitors are Illinois residents, but visitors came from 48 states and 41 countries spread across six continents.</p><p>Former Gov. Bruce Rauner spearheaded the renovations after the mansion - the nation's third oldest governor's mansion still in use - was neglected by previous administrations. His predecessors, Rod Blagojevich and Pat Quinn, rarely used the mansion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/state-officials-investigate-after-carnival-rides-injure-2-1" title="State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2" data-articleId="419440321" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least 1 child was injured when two carnival rides collided in south suburban Midlothian,IL at St. Christopher Church&rsquo;s annual carnival. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State officials are investigating incidents where carnival rides injured people in separate Chicago suburbs.</p><p>The rides have been taken out of service.</p><p>The Illinois Department of Labor became involved after a 6-year-old boy suffered an injury at a church festival in Midlothian on Thursday and after a woman fell off a ride at a carnival in Plainfield. More Stories <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/air-conditioning-goes-out-at-mercy-housing-in-old-town-but-no-heat-related-injuries-reported"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/20/ac-out-2_1563675597722_7537714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Fire Department officials responded to the 1200 of North Clybourn after the air conditioning went out in a 5 story building Saturday July 20, 2019. 1 person was transported for medical reasons. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times" title="ac-out-2_1563675597722.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air conditioning goes out at Mercy Housing in Old Town, but no heat-related injuries reported</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/man-in-halloween-mask-arrested-after-leading-authorities-on-wild-chase-through-la-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/Man_in_clown_mask_arrested_at_Venice_Bea_0_7537972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_in_clown_mask_arrested_at_Venice_Bea_0_20190721220539-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in Halloween mask arrested after leading authorities on wild chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/compton-boy-loses-hand-after-neighbors-throw-lit-fireworks-at-him-on-his-10th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/20/Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_7537407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Boy_loses_hand_after_neighbor_throws_lit_0_20190720195137-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy loses hand after neighbors throw lit fireworks at him on his 10th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/heat-wave-cancels-chicago-events-challenges-festivalgoers-2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562810797836_7513448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ice cream melt"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat wave cancels Chicago events, challenges festivalgoers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-police-department-tells-criminals-to-stay-inside-during-heat-wave" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_2560_1440_1563330654446_7528226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Illinois police department tells criminals to stay inside during heat wave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/salads-sandwiches-sold-at-target-recalled-due-to-listeria-concerns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/KSAZ%20egg%20salad%20recall_1563737157375.jpg_7537858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Food&#x20;and&#x20;Drug&#x20;Administration&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/thousands-visit-illinois-governor-mansion-after-renovations-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/22/governor%20mansion_1474578553860_2058175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine&#x20;Johnson&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands visit Illinois governor mansion after renovations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/state-officials-investigate-after-carnival-rides-injure-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/CARNIVAL-ACCIDENT-midlothian-4_1563534371940_7533971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At&#x20;least&#x20;1&#x20;child&#x20;was&#x20;injured&#x20;when&#x20;two&#x20;carnival&#x20;rides&#x20;collided&#x20;in&#x20;south&#x20;suburban&#x20;Midlothian&#x2c;IL&#x20;at&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Church&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;annual&#x20;carnival&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Jackson&#x2f;&#x20;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justin-bieber-calls-out-trump-for-helping-a-ap-rocky-but-not-letting-kids-out-of-cages-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justin Bieber calls out Trump for helping A$AP Rocky but not letting 'kids out of cages'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 