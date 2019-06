A man has been charged in a June 7 shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded in Old Town on the North Side.

Juan Foster, 36, of Edgewater, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

About 7:35 p.m. June 7, Foster allegedly shot at the 18-year-old from a silver Jeep Cherokee as the man left a convenience store in the 200 block of North Avenue, police said. The man was struck twice in the torso and grazed in the shoulder and elbow; he took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Foster was arrested later that evening after he was seen in the same Jeep in the 400 block of West Barry Street, police said. A female was also arrested, but she was released without charges.

Foster is due in bond court Sunday.