A man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shootout earlier this month in Englewood that left three people wounded, including his alleged accomplice.

Rayvon Hall, 21, also faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the June 7 shooting, which Hall is accused of orchestrating, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.

He was denied bail at his initial court appearance Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

On the afternoon of the shooting, Hall and a 20-year-old accomplice were picked up by two other people at Hall’s Englewood home, prosecutors said. While driving around the neighborhood, Hall spotted two men in a red vehicle and alerted his other passengers.

The group briefly went back to Hall’s home after the sighting, but soon returned.

The 20-year-old man with Hall began firing from a nearby alley at a 19-year-old man who was standing next to the red vehicle, striking the younger man in the hip, authorities said.

The red vehicle’s driver, a 28-year-old man with a concealed carry license, returned fire at the 20-year-old, striking him in his groin and ankles, authorities said. The concealed carry holder then picked up the 19-year-old and drove off, prosecutors said.

As the red vehicle sped off, Hall began firing a handgun with an extended magazine at the vehicle, prosecutors said. A 26-year-old man who was sitting on a porch in the block suffered a graze wound to his head and was also struck in his buttocks, authorities said.

Investigators recovered 18 shell casings from the scene of the shooting, which was partially recorded by police POD cameras, prosecutors said.

Following the shooting, Hall ordered the group he was with out of the car and drove his wounded accomplice to Mount Sinai Hopsital in critical condition, prosecutors said.

At the hospital, Hall attacked a nurse and additional charges were expected to be filed, prosecutor said. Hall’s accomplice had not yet been charged.

The car Hall drove to the hospital was later found torched, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody Thursday at his home, according to his arrest report.

At his initial hearing Saturday, prosecutors said Hall was previously convicted of unlawful use of a weapon in 2017, and had also been charged with a weapons violation as a juvenile in 2012.

Defense attorney Richard Fenbert told Judge Mary Marubio that Hall has a child and another on the way. Before his arrest, Hall was working to support his family with jobs at a beauty shop and at a warehouse. Fenbert also denied that Hall was the first person to fire during the incident, and said police had not found the weapon Hall allegedly used in the shooting.

Marubio ordered Hall held without bail and set his next court appearance for June 20.