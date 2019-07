- A man is facing multiple DUI charges for a crash that injured two Chicago police officers Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Shauna Jenkins, 26, is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI for an accident causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

Jenkins is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs, police said. He was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without a license.

About 12:40 a.m., the officers were southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of North Central Avenue responding to a call with their “emergency equipment engaged,” Chicago police said. They were struck by a Chrysler sedan driven westbound on Race Avenue by Jenkins.

The Chrysler hit the SUV at the intersection, causing the police vehicle to strike a light pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were stabilized.

Jenkins was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

He appeared for a bail hearing Tuesday before Judge Susana L. Ortiz, according to Cook County court records. She set his bail at $150,000 and his next court date for July 16.