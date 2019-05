ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A man is accused of shooting and stabbing a woman to death last week at her home in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

Alonzo Campos Jr., 20, of unincorporated Round Lake, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the May 17 killing of 48-year-old Mariana Castro-Tellez, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Lake County coroner’s office.

Early that morning, Campos was armed with a BB gun when he entered Castro-Tellez’s home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive, authorities said. After Campos was confronted by Castro-Tellez, he shot her multiple times with the BB gun before stabbing her.

A family member of Castro-Tellez heard the shots from the BB gun and called 911, authorities said. About 4:40 a.m., Castro-Tellez was found dead inside her home.

The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated that Castro-Tellez died of injuries from sharp-force trauma, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology results are pending.

Campos ran off after stabbing Castro-Tellez and was taken into custody later that evening, the task force said. His initial court hearing was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.