A man accused of robbing multiple businesses in Old Town and Lincoln Park has been ordered held without bail.

Latwaun Burns, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery while indicating a firearm and three felony counts of armed robbery with a weapon, Chicago police said.

Burns, who lives in Old Town, allegedly entered a business about 1:50 a.m. May 16 in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive, pulled out a gun and robbed the store, police said. He allegedly committed another robbery two days later on May 18 in the 100 block of West Division Street.

On Wednesday, Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. ordered Burns held without bail, according to court records. He is due in court again on May 28.