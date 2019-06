A Chicago man was charged after stealing from businesses in Evanston in three separate incidents in April.

Deiel Reese, 45, faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary, Evanston police said.

He robbed a Dunkin Donuts in the 1900 block of Dempster Street about 10:21 p.m. April 10, police said. After ordering a coffee, he announced the robbery and threatened to shoot the juvenile clerk. Reese ran off with money and the coffee.

A couple weeks later, officers responded to a call about 12:02 p.m. April 27 from Main Beauty Supply in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue, police said. A woman who worked there told police she found Reese behind the counter, and he instructed her not to say anything. He got away with the cash drawers after a struggle.

There was not a weapon involved and no one was injured, police said.

The third incident happened a few days later about 3:19 a.m. April 30. Officers found the front door of a CW Mini Mart in the 1900 block of Church Street shattered by a rock, police said. They later learned Reese had stolen the cash drawer from the store.

Reese is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.