- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday in Garfield Park.

About 2:26 a.m., the 31-year-old was driving 2015 black Jeep eastbound when someone in a white Dodge Challenger chased him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the shoulder and crashed his car against a pole in the 3700 block of West Lake Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests have been made as Area North detectives are investigating.