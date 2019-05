DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A man died Monday after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate-355 in west suburban Downers Grove.

Juan Espinoza, 24, got out of his Buick Encore about 11:35 p.m. near milepost 22.5 after his vehicle was stopped in one lane due to another single-vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said.

Espinoza then stepped into the live lane of traffic and was hit by a Honda CRV, which also crashed into his Buick, state police said. Espinoza was pronounced dead on the scene.

State police are investigating the crash.