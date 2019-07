Rescue crews pulled a person put of the water about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Dr. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

- A man died Saturday after being found in the water about two miles from shore in Lake Michigan, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, was found with another man about 3:30 p.m. east of Diversey Harbor and pulled from the water by Chicago firefighters, Chicago police said.

The man who died was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, and the second man, age 28, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and stabilized.