e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Man dies of injuries 10 days after house fire Man dies of injuries 10 days after house fire class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407833134.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407833134-375964371" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407833134" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="5TMUyr">A 71-year-old man died Tuesday, 8 days after he was seriously injured in a house fire in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.</p><p id="audzFM">Fernando Serrano and a woman in her 70s were hurt when the fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. May 6 in the 2900 block of North Meade Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.</p><p id="XpEZod">They both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Community First Medical Center, where Serrano was listed in serious-to-critical condition and the woman’s condition was stabilized, authorities said.</p><p id="M5aoMB">Serrano was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday at Stroger Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same block where the fire broke out.</p><p id="qbdgEY">An autopsy Sunday found he died from complications of inhaling products of combustion, with diabetes and cardiovascular disease serving as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightfoot to become Chicago's first African American woman, lesbian mayor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"I'm getting myself into the right headspace and continuing the celebration with my family," Lightfoot said afterwards.</p><p>She is pushing for all Chicagoans to come together.</p><p>"We must unite together," she said. "There are all these opportunities for us to seek differences, to spread dissension. I want Chicago to be a beacon of hope across the nation."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-accidentally-shoots-self-in-groin-dies" title="Man accidentally shoots self in groin, dies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9mm bullets sit on the counter at Sportsmans Arms in Petaluma, California.&nbsp;(File photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accidentally shoots self in groin, dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man died Saturday, five days after he shot himself in Little Village on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Jose Hernandez, 22, was riding in a car at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Pulaski Road when he accidentally shot himself in the right side of the groin, Chicago police said.</p><p>He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/girl-14-missing-for-nine-days" title="Girl, 14, missing for nine days" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Missing%20girl%20Taliyah%20Johnson_1558306420902.JPG_7289296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Missing%20girl%20Taliyah%20Johnson_1558306420902.JPG_7289296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Missing%20girl%20Taliyah%20Johnson_1558306420902.JPG_7289296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Missing%20girl%20Taliyah%20Johnson_1558306420902.JPG_7289296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Missing%20girl%20Taliyah%20Johnson_1558306420902.JPG_7289296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing girl Taliyah Johnson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 14, missing for nine days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Police are looking for a teenage girl who vanished nine days ago.</p><p>Taliyah Johnson, 14, was last seen on May 10 leaving Chicago Vocational Career Academy High School in Stoney Island.</p><p>She was wearing a gold shirt with the school logo and khaki pants. 