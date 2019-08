- An 86-year-old man was fatally struck by an ambulance Wednesday in north suburban Des Plaines.

Navin Christian was outside about 11:07 a.m. in the 8900 block of Potter Road when he was struck by an ambulance van, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Christian was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 8:45 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy released Friday found Christian died of multiple injuries from an ambulance striking a pedestrian. He lived about a block away from where he was hit.

Chritian was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a private ambulance van, CBS2 reported.

A spokesman for Des Plaines police initially said the Cook County sheriff's office was investigating the crash, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies did not respond to it.

Des Plaines police did not immediately reply Friday afternoon to another request for details.