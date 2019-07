- Two people walking a dog found a man dead Friday in the Sherman Park Lagoon in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The man and woman were walking their dog about 10:15 a.m. in Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd St., when they saw a body face-down in the lagoon, according to Chicago police.

The police Marine Unit responded and removed the man, thought to be between 35 and 40 years old, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

His cause of death remains under investigation by Area Central detectives.