- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop in the Loop.

Someone getting off a bus about 7:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West Madison Street found the 35-year-old man slumped over with blood on him, according to Chicago police. He was dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.