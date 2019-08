STREAMWOOD, Ill. (FOX 32 News) -- A house exploded in the suburbs on Monday while a hero, who was in the right place at the right time, rushed to the rescue.

Kevin Hill, a neighbor, heard the blast in Streamwood and jumped to action.

"I ran across the street and I saw a man who was kneeling by the home by an air conditioner," said Hill. "I said ‘sir there's been an explosion here you need to get away, come with me, come with me.' When he stood up and turned around, his face was full of blood, his arm was bloody and I said ‘sir, you must come away."

Streamwood firefighters confirm the injured man had been doing some HVAC work on the home on Shag Bark Lane when the explosion happened around 4 p.m.

Hill said he had lacerations all over his face, likely when shards from the house blew out. Moments later, it all went up in flames.

"First it was smoke, then it was flames billowing up from every opening in the home and then the fire department showed up and they started putting the fire out. I just hope that everybody is OK. The guy that's injured can heal. I hope the homeowners can get the home replaced, repaired."

Gas investigators say it could take some time before they know what caused the townhouse to explode.