A man was injured Sunday after a porch he was standing on collapsed in Gresham on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., officials received calls of a porch that had collapsed in the 8100 block of South May Street, fire officials said. Upon arrival they found a 42-year-old man who had fallen about 20 feet after the back porch he was standing on gave way.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, officials said.