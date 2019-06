A person was killed and several others injured in a crash Saturday after a driver fled a traffic stop in Austin on the West Side.

Officers tried to stop a 2012 Kia sedan about 9:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue in Austin, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The male driver fled southbound on Pulaski Road “at a high rate of speed” and hit a 2007 Honda CRV head-on.

Jaquan T. Shockley, 17, in the Kia died and another male was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police and Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Two women in the Honda, a 38-year-old and an 18-year-old, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 16-year-old girl who was also in the Honda was taken to Stroger Hospital. All three are in serious condition.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.