A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Calumet Heights, police said.

He was on the sidewalk about 2:39 a.m. outside an “establishment” in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, police said.

Officers surrounded an area just outside The New Dating Game lounge, and marked multiple shell casings on the street.

Witnesses have been “uncooperative” with investigators, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.