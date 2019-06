- A man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle Monday in his Crete Township home after an apparent robbery in the far south suburbs.

Officers responded to a well-being check about 10:25 a.m. after someone said a couple who lived in the 26000 block of South Klemme Road had not shown up to work or answered their phones, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers found a 59-year-old woman in a vehicle in the attached garage of the home, the sheriff’s office said. She told officers that two masked males had entered the home the night before to rob her and her husband.

Her 63-year-old husband was found dead inside of the trunk of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor-to-severe bruising on her body.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released details about the death.

The sheriff’s office conducting a homicide investigation. Additional information was not released.