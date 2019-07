- A man was shot multiple times Saturday while lying in bed at a Calumet Heights home on the Far South Side.

About 8:22 p.m., witnesses at the home in the 2200 block of East 93rd Street thought they heard fireworks but later found the 44-year-old shot multiple times in his bed, Chicago police said.

Investigators believe that someone fired shots in the direction of the residence from the street and then ran away east on 93rd Street, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was struck by stray rounds or if someone had targeted the home, police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.